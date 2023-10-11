Should Carolina Panthers swing for the fences with Jerry Jeudy trade?
By Dean Jones
Should the Carolina Panthers swing for the fences and make another bold incoming trade for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy?
Adam Thielen is undoubtedly the No. 1 wide receiving option for Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. While that's been a bright spot in an otherwise pathetic season through five weeks, it's not ideal for someone aged 33 years old brought into the organization to be a security blanket rather than a go-to, primary feature.
The Panthers haven't gotten enough for their young studs so far. Bigger responsibilities were put on those remaining in the wideout group after shipping D.J. Moore in the trade that landed them Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, but they've failed to reach loftier expectations within a bland scheme that leaves a lot to be desired.
Given that Carolina is currently 0-5 and staring 0-6 in the face unless they manage to pull off the season's biggest upset at the Miami Dolphins. This will lead to finger-pointing, harsh conversations, and everything in between during the bye week, with the prospect of further transactions also possible given general manager Scott Fitterer's aggressive nature.
Parting ways with draft capital might be ill-advised considering the team's current state. But owner David Teper reportedly wants to win right now according to head coach Frank Reich, so the prospect of another gamble before the trade deadline cannot be completely dismissed.
Carolina Panthers could be tempted by Jerry Jeudy trade
All the rumors have centered on Carolina supposedly seeking to acquire a dangerous weapon with WR1 credentials for Young. The only thing that matters now is the former Alabama star's growth, especially given that the Panthers don't have a first-rounder in 2024 to depend upon.
This time of year is always rife with speculation that specific teams could hold fire sales. Carolina isn't exempt from that, but Jerry Jeudy potentially becoming available is something that could make them think twice about their overall strategy.
Jeudy has yet to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards throughout his career. He's also dealt with some injury issues that have hindered his progress considerably.
However, Jeudy is an elite route-runner with the ball skills to match. The Broncos have a big decision to make with their wideout duo contractually, which means a situation could emerge where one is sacrificed to acquire another pick or two.
Much would depend on the cost involved. The Panthers aren't exactly blessed with draft wealth, so anything more than a third or fourth-round selection should put them out of the running.
Denver picked up Jeudy's fifth-year option at $12.98 million in 2024. That would give Carolina a season and a half to assess the player before deciding on a longer-term commitment.
This is a fine line. On one hand, the Panthers are looking at another lost season and might hold off on going after any more splashes. But as previously stated, the need for Young to flourish is urgent as part of sustained development into a signal-caller with franchise-altering credentials.
Jeudy supposedly followed almost the entire Panthers roster on Instagram, for what it's worth. Fans should keep a close eye on developments on the off-chance Carolina makes a move, but the smart money would be on standing pat, attempting to get more out of what they have, and hoping that's enough for Young to continue emerging.
After all, it's not like any NFC South championship challenge is coming this year.