Panthers News: Jerry Jeudy, Ejiro Evero, Laviska Shenault and Bryce Young
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Pathers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's situation
It's not easy to be a Carolina Panthers fan right now. They're the only winless NFL team through five weeks and with no end in sight this weekend, the finger-pointing and scrutiny will be greater than ever throughout the bye unless Frank Reich's men pull off a miracle at the Miami Dolphins.
Bryce Young is taking some heat from the outside. But looking at the player's growth, it's been relatively encouraging all things considered despite the obvious turnover complications the quarterback must eradicate from his game.
Young's development over the next 12 games should be Carolina's biggest objective. But Peter Schrager from FOX Sports pointed out the obvious flaws around the former Alabama star while coming to the player's defense in his latest feature.
"Carolina is a huge disappointment. Frank Reich's comments on owner David Tepper are concerning. And not that owner might be meddling, but that the Panthers coach might have been so shocked Tepper is as involved as he is. I'm a huge Bryce Young fan. I think he's a tremendous talent. I'm not sure what about this offense he is currently running. When 33-year-old Adam Thielen is your first, second and third option, that's not great. And I like Thielen! The Panthers have the first overall pick at QB, and he's not playing well. They also have one of the most decorated and highly paid offensive coaching staffs in the history of the league. It's time to get it right. And let's not pin this on the kid just yet."- Peter Schrager, FOX Sports
The No. 1 pick will be fine. He needs more help - that's pretty glaring - but whether that arrives this season or during the 2024 preparation period remains to be seen.