Panthers News: Johnny Hekker, Baker Mayfield, WR reunion and Jeremy Chinn
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team gets set for its final day of the first series of OTAs later today?
The Carolina Panthers wind down the first portion of OTAs later today. This will be followed by a short period of rest before the next collection of sessions from May 31-June 2, with the final practices scheduled for June 6-8 before attention turns toward the team's mandatory minicamp.
Tuesday's practice seemed to be more closed off with no media in attendance, but that didn't stop the news from churning. Among the topics making waves include Johnny Hekker on the NFL's controversial new ruling, a prominent wide receiver reunion drops today, Baker Mayfield hits back, and things opening up for Jeremy Chinn.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers punter on new NFL ruling
The hotly contested kickoff ruling that was approved by NFL owners on a one-year trial basis next season hasn't exactly been well received by players, coaches, or fans. But as always, that's inconsequential to the higher-ups who do what they please without fear of many repercussions.
Upon hearing the news, Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker declared the traditional kickoff dead thanks to this alteration. The All-Decade star also dropped some humor in an attempt to lighten the mood.
Hekker's first season with the Panthers couldn't have gone much better in 2022. The veteran proved there was still life in his leg, coming up with a series of clutch punts and displaying a level of consistency that was sorely lacking previously.
Fortunately for Hekker, this doesn't apply to his specialty. Not yet, anyway.