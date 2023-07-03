Fansided
Panthers News: Jonathan Mingo, Jadeveon Clowney, WR group and Frank Reich

By Dean Jones

Jonathan Mingo
Jonathan Mingo / Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Carolina Panthers WR Jonathan Mingo's potential

As previously stated, the Carolina Panthers were left with no option other than to make a huge sacrifice by sending D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears to seal the trade that landed them the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. It was a difficult choice, but quarterback Bryce Young already looks like the real deal and could be well worth such a gamble.

That doesn't detract from the concerns surrounding Carolina's current group of pass-catchers. There appears to be enough to ensure complications are kept to a minimum, but the Panthers are relying on veterans and young players finally fulfilling their promise under NFL-caliber coaches for the first time.

There is also another potentially significant presence aiming to leave his mark. According to Seth Walder of ESPN, second-round selection Jonathan Mingo could be Carolina's X-factor not only next season but for the foreseeable future if everything goes well regarding his initial development.

"Dealing [D.J.] Moore left the [Carolina] Panthers awfully bare at wide receiver. They have veterans like [Adam] Thielen and [D.J.] Chark in as stop-gaps, but especially with no first-round pick in 2024, [Jonathan] Mingo is a huge X factor for this team both this season and going forward."

Seth Walder, ESPN

Mingo was the front office darling throughout the pre-draft process after an exceptional visit. Steve Smith Sr. also lauded the former Ole Miss star and Young gave the pick his seal of approval before Day 2 of the draft.

Expectations are high for Mingo. But he has the physical tools to live up to these and then some.

