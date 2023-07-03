Panthers News: Jonathan Mingo, Jadeveon Clowney, WR group and Frank Reich
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers WR Jonathan Mingo's potential
As previously stated, the Carolina Panthers were left with no option other than to make a huge sacrifice by sending D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears to seal the trade that landed them the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. It was a difficult choice, but quarterback Bryce Young already looks like the real deal and could be well worth such a gamble.
That doesn't detract from the concerns surrounding Carolina's current group of pass-catchers. There appears to be enough to ensure complications are kept to a minimum, but the Panthers are relying on veterans and young players finally fulfilling their promise under NFL-caliber coaches for the first time.
There is also another potentially significant presence aiming to leave his mark. According to Seth Walder of ESPN, second-round selection Jonathan Mingo could be Carolina's X-factor not only next season but for the foreseeable future if everything goes well regarding his initial development.
"Dealing [D.J.] Moore left the [Carolina] Panthers awfully bare at wide receiver. They have veterans like [Adam] Thielen and [D.J.] Chark in as stop-gaps, but especially with no first-round pick in 2024, [Jonathan] Mingo is a huge X factor for this team both this season and going forward."- Seth Walder, ESPN
Mingo was the front office darling throughout the pre-draft process after an exceptional visit. Steve Smith Sr. also lauded the former Ole Miss star and Young gave the pick his seal of approval before Day 2 of the draft.
Expectations are high for Mingo. But he has the physical tools to live up to these and then some.