Panthers News: Jonathan Mingo, Jadeveon Clowney, WR group and Frank Reich
By Dean Jones
Frank Reich expecting big things from Carolina Panthers WR
There is a wide receiver-heavy focus on the Carolina Panthers news and rumors today. However, it is a contentious area that could jeopardize the team's chances of genuine progression in 2023 unless everything comes together quickly.
Having a cerebral assassin under center in Bryce Young helps, of course. But the Panthers are banking on someone coming to the fore and emerging as a legitimate No. 1 option in the immediate aftermath of DJ. Moore's departure.
Perhaps the most likely candidate is Terrace Marshall Jr. The third-year-pro looked the part over the second half of 2022 once Matt Rhule's incompetence was removed from the franchise, which could indicate more is on the way with a full offseason working under high-caliber coaches.
This was a sentiment echoed by head coach Frank Reich, who stated via Augusta Stone from the team's website that the primary objective is building up Marshall's confidence and continuing his recent upward trend heading into the campaign.
"I think it's just a matter of him getting more play time and making those plays consistently. I think we saw that last year with the reps that he got, the catches that he had, the big plays that he had, that he shows the capacity to kind of be a big play guy. So the next step with every player is always more reps, more plays, more confidence, where it's like, 'Hey, give me the ball.'"- Frank Reich via Panthers.com
Marshall has every physical trait normally associated with productive wide receivers at the next level. He's working extremely hard and leaving nothing to chance this offseason, so hopes for a genuine breakout in 2023 couldn't be higher.