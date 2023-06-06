Panthers News: Julius Peppers, Jaycee Horn, C.J. Henderson and Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team kicked off yet another series of organizaed team activities this week?
Another week of practices for the Carolina Panthers is underway and preparations are gathering pace for the 2023 season. There was a legendary figure in attendance once again, with Steve Smith Sr. visiting to check in on Jonathan Mingo, who was recommended to team owner David Tepper before those in power pulled the trigger at No. 39 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
As expected, this time of year always brings its fair share of headlines. Among the stories causing discussion recently include Bryce Young earning the respect of his teammates, two former Panthers including Julius Peppers could be Hall of Famers, Jaycee Horn on his goals next season, and C.J. Henderson's uncertain future.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Former Carolina Panthers up for College Football Hall of Fame
There was some good news for two ex-Carolina Panthers figures on Monday when Julius Peppers and Ron Rivera were put on the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot, according to a press release. The list featured a who's who of prolific performers - many of whom went on to attain considerable success at the next level.
Peppers was a two-sport college star at North Carolina, playing in the Final Four as a basketball and taking the football world by storm en route to becoming the No. 2 overall selection. Yet somehow, the pass-rusher matched the hype and became one of the greatest players to ever put on a Panthers uniform.
Rivera was an award-winning linebacker at California, leading the program in tackles from 1981-83. He also secured Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year honors and became a second-round pick in the 1984 NFL Draft.
This might not be the end of the individual recognition for Peppers, who is eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024 and boasts the credential morally associated with first-ballot enshrinement.