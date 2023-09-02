Panthers News: Justin Houston, Matt Corral, OL depth and Scott Fitterer
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Justin Houston's confidence in Carolina Panthers
The Carolina Panthers didn't risk Justin Houston during the preseason as expected following his late arrival during the closing stages of training camp. This isn't a big deal considering how experienced the edge defender is, so he'll know how to prepare his body for the upcoming challenges that await Ejiro Evero's defense.
This starts with attempting to contain an Atlanta Falcons offense that consists of Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and rookie running back Bijan Robinson in Week 1. However, the former Georgia star is expecting big things based on his comments via USA Today Sports, even if this opinion isn't widely shared around the national media.
"I think we gon’ surprise a lot of people. The league is sleepin’ on us as a whole. I think we got a lot of talent here. So the biggest thing is puttin’ this talent together. A lot of teams have talent, but it’s hard to get everybody on the same page. I think these guys are willing to work and do whatever it takes to be on the same page and I think we’re headin’ towards the right direction."- Justin Houston via USA Today Sports
Houston also made a bold statement about his tandem with Brian Burns becoming the league's best in terms of sacks in 2023. These are lofty goals to aim for, but the veteran is clearly confident in himself and his teammates once everyone gets on the field and the defensive scheme opens up after mundane concepts throughout warmups.
If Houston's right, then expect the Panthers to be right in the NFC South title picture.