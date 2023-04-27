Panthers News: Luke Kuechly, Bryce Young, Cam Newton and Frank Reich
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as their landmark moment officially arrives at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft?
We made it.
The 2023 NFL Draft officially gets underway this evening and the Carolina Panthers will formally announce their future franchise quarterback at No. 1 overall. Something that's been seven weeks in the making and marks the start of what will hopefully become a more profitable future under Frank Reich.
Among the stories making headlines include Bryce Young on whether he knows for sure, Cam Newton making his endorsement, Frank Reich on the big night, and the prospect of legendary linebacker Luke Kuechly joining Carolina's coaching staff.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Story No. 1
Frank Reich on the Carolina Panthers' big night
The level of excitement across the entire Carolina Panthers franchise is palpable. After years of quarterback purgatory, a new franchise quarterback is set to be announced by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell just after 8 p.m.
If there's a level of nervousness within the fanbase, that is not evident where Frank Reich is concerned. In fact, the head coach seemed to have more conviction than ever when speaking to the media on Wednesday afternoon.
Getting it right will be the hardest part for Reich. But there is a consensus between influential figures that the direction they're about to go in should shift the landscape positively at long last.
Where there was once nothing but misery, excuses, and incompetence under Matt Rhule, there is now genuine hope. And for Reich, this is more about excitement rather than any pressure.