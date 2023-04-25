Frank Reich makes major revelation at Carolina Panthers pre-draft presser
Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich made a telling revelation during his final press availability before the 2023 NFL Draft.
As the Carolina Panthers finalize their board and overall plans ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, players currently around got back down to business on the field for the start of voluntary workouts. There was a good turnout from head coach Frank Reich and the new regime, which is the start of what will hopefully be a profitable offseason before things get more serious this fall.
Of course, the Panthers have a franchise-altering choice to make at No. 1 overall on Thursday. It's been a constant stream of news and rumors since their bombshell trade with the Chicago Bears, which has come with smokescreens and fierce debate about who the guy might be.
Carolina Panthers have made their choice at No. 1
It's been radio silence from the Panthers in terms of formally announcing something official, even if there is now significant momentum behind Bryce Young being the choice. When probed about the process and whether a conclusion had been reached, Reich stated that he and general manager Scott Fitterer had the conversation and there was a consensus agreement.
"He actually came in my office yesterday at some point, and asked the question. It was kinda like a proposal of sorts. And I said yes! There is consensus, and we’re excited."- Frank Reich via Panthers Wire
The decision has been made within the building. Anyone wishing to be put out of suspense beforehand will be out of luck, with Reich adding that nothing will be confirmed one way or another until the big night.
Although the odds tumbled around Will Levis becoming the pick on Tuesday, there doesn't appear to be much weight behind it. Based on the reports from respected local and national insiders, it would be a monumental shock if Young didn't hear his name called first.
Reich also signaled out Fitterer for special praise for his handling of the assessment phase. The pair have hit it off in a big way, which is only going to serve the Panthers well as they look to finally become perennial playoff challengers with the aforementioned duo leading the charge.
"I think the process was really first-class; Scott handled it perfectly. The scouts were amazing. You know, it really helped us as coaches, helped us frame some questions. You know, we all went into the thing with ideas inclinations but stayed true to the process. I wouldn't say there's any drastic change in your mind. But there's ebbs and flows of how much you like the guy. And that's why you have to resist the temptation to make your mind up too early. So I thought we as scouting staff and coaches, did a good job of not falling into that trap."- Frank Reich via Panthers.com
It seems as if the Panthers went up from No. 9 overall with one target in mind and haven't deviated all that much. There are likely to have been differences of opinion, but some common ground has officially been reached with two days remaining until the draft begins.
Young has some concerns, there's no getting away from that. However, those in power have done a remarkable job of putting everything in place to the last detail in the hope it can ensure a smooth transition.
For fans, it's time to embrace the moment. Things like this don't come along every day.