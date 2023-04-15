Panthers News: Luke Kuechly, C.J. Stroud, QB conflict and TE impression
Which Carolina Panthers' news headlines are currently causing fierce debate with their decision at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft less than two weeks away?
Thankfully for fans, we are inching closer to the 2023 NFL Draft. Something that will signal the end of constant debates, arguments, and rumors about what the Carolina Panthers are going to do from atop the pecking order at long last.
Among the news stories surrounding the Panthers recently included a tight-end making his mark, Luke Kuechly on the quarterback debate, C.J. Stroud receiving praise, and some reported conflict between head coach Frank Reich and team owner David Tepper.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
TE visit leaves impression on Carolina Panthers
There was a real sense of intrigue when Darnell Washington revealed on his Instagram that he was visiting the Carolina Panthers yesterday. And according to Darin Gantt, the tight end's imposing size left a notable impression on the team reporter that is unlikely to have gone unnoticed by those in power.
"After seeing him in the hallway, he's one of those cats who is just larger than he looks on TV. And he already looked doorframe big."- Darin Gantt, Panthers.com
Washington could be an exceptional difference-maker once everything clicks together. Whether the Panthers can justify taking him at No. 39 overall if available is up for debate considering their needs at edge rusher and cornerback.