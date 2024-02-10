Panthers news: Luke Kuechly, Julius Peppers, apologies and analytics
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with one day remaining until the NFL's annual Super Bowl extravaganza?
As the Carolina Panthers get set to implement their ambitious plans for future prosperity, the NFL world has its sights set on Las Vegas. Media engagements have concluded and final preparations are being made before the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs lock horns for what promises to be a fascinating Super Bowl matchup.
There's been a lot to unpack from Radio Row this week. Among the recent Panthers stories causing debate include another front-office departure, Luke Kuechly's confidence in Carolina's new direction, Julius Peppers receiving adulation after becoming a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer, and Stephen A. Smith apologizing to Cam Newton.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers fire Taylor Rajack
The Carolina Panthers are amid yet another offseason of changes across the board. These are still taking place on the coaching staff as Dave Canales looks to find the best team possible to achieve his goals. It also seems as if the new front-office power structure of Dan Morgan and Brandt Tilis wants to stamp their mark on the franchise.
According to Seth Walder of ESPN, the Panthers parted ways with Taylor Rajack. He was hired in 2019 as the team's senior director of football strategy and analytics. This was part of David Tepper's grand plans to revolutionize recruitment via enhanced
statistics. As we all know, this has not gone well.
Could this mean the Panthers are going back to a more traditional method of scouting and recruitment? Time will tell, but there will likely be more balance given Morgan's old-school values and his intent to bring more high-character players to the organization.