Panthers News: Matt Corral, Frank Reich, Bryce Young and Amare Barno
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team reflects on their shutout loss against the New York Jets?
After all the hype and one of the most prosperous offseasons in franchise history, things came crashing back down to earth for the Carolina Panthers. Their 27-0 preseason defeat versus the New York Jets at Bank of America Stadium was a stark reminder of how much hard work is ahead before they get down to business in Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons.
Of course, there was a lot of reaction and tidbits to unpack. Among the stories causing debate include Bryce Young on getting hit (a lot), Amare Barno's stock rising, Frank Reich not pressing the panic button, and Matt Corral's pleasure at being back in a game-day environment.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers OLB Amare Barno's stock
It was a disappointing afternoon overall for the Carolina Panthers, but a few players did manage to walk away with some semblance of credit. One such individual was edge rusher Amare Barno, who gained a sack and improved his chances of earning a spot on the 53-man roster according to Joe Person of The Athletic.
"Justin Houston’s arrival pushed [Amare] Barno down a notch on the depth chart. But Barno still should make the team as a special teams player and situational pass rusher. The 2022 sixth-round pick from Virginia Tech flashed in both roles against the Jets. Barno made a nice open-field tackle on the opening kickoff, bringing down Xavier Gipson at the Jets’ 20. The 6-6, 245-pound Barno also had the Panthers’ only sack, dropping Zach Wilson for a 15-yard loss in the first half."- Joe Person, The Athletic
Barno still has his work cut out given the other options available to Carolina. But this sort of performance won't go unnoticed by other teams if the former sixth-round selection does make his way onto the waiver wire.