Panthers News: Matt Corral, Frank Reich, Bryce Young and Amare Barno
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young on taking hits
There was an enormous sense of anticipation as Bryce Young led out the Carolina Panthers for the first time since becoming the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. It was only a small sample size, but the processing, accuracy, and poise were all as advertised despite the heavy loss.
One thing that didn't help Young's cause was porous protection from the offensive line. The former Alabama star was under constant duress, got hit a lot, and was sacked once - something that the Panthers won't want continuing into the regular season.
When asked about taking such hits after the game, Young stated via USA Today Sports that he won't let it impact how he plays the game. If anything, standing in the pocket and withstanding this punishment should alleviate some concerns about his durability moving forward.
"Yeah, that’s part of the game. Football is a physical sport. It’s part of the job description. You’re gonna get hit—and, again, that’s the game we play. It’s part of the job and you know that’s coming. That’s not something I think of. Can’t let that affect your decision-making or what you’re going through."- Bryce Young via USA Today Sports
This is all part of the growing pains that normally envelop teams around the league at this time of year. Hopefully, for Young and the Panthers, the protection can return to the form that saw them emerge as one of the NFL's surprise packages in 2022.