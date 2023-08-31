Panthers News: Matt Corral, Frank Reich, Bryce Young and waiver claims
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers explain Matt Corral release
After initially securing a place on the initial 53-man roster, the Carolina Panthers parted ways with quarterback Matt Corral on Wednesday to make room for one of their recent waiver arrivals. This was a body blow to the third-round selection and might end his luckless time with the organization after just one full season.
Corral never got a fair chance with the Panthers. They traded up to draft him in the third round and quickly buried him behind an unnecessary quarterback competition between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield, which was followed by a serious foot fracture and Carolina selecting Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Panthers got plenty of reps into Corral this offseason with a view to trading the signal-caller. No interest materialized, but head coach Frank Reich outlined his desire to get the Ole Miss product onto the practice squad when explaining the decision via Sports Illustrated.
"We're happy with the progress that Matt made. As we've talked about really the whole offseason, there's a lot of complexities, a lot of moving parts to putting together a roster. Everybody understands that the sole motivation is to do what's best for the team. We're trying to get as many players on the roster and in that locker room on the 53 and on the practice squad as we can that can help us win this year. Those are tough decisions. I wouldn't mind saying I would love to get Matt back. He's done very well. We'd like to see him continue to progress."- Frank Reich via Sports Illustrated
Corral should be hoping another offer comes in from elsewhere, in all honesty. A fresh start is exactly what he needs and no Panthers fan should wish him anything but the best whatever happens.