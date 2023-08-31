Panthers News: Matt Corral, Frank Reich, Bryce Young and waiver claims
Exploring the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young's excitement
We are about to embark on the first game-day week that actually means something in a long time. The 2023 season is now on the immediate horizon and the Carolina Panthers have a great chance to impose themselves right out of the gate with two-straight contests against divisional opponents - one of which is on Monday Night Football.
That is thanks in no small part to the presence of Bryce Young under center. The No. 1 overall pick has captured the imagination this offseason with politeness, production, and exceptional poise - three traits that enamored those in power to the former Alabama star throughout their strenuous pre-draft evaluations.
This is a journey into the proverbial unknown for Young. Although the signal-caller is clearly excited, he is keeping the end goal in mind and harnessing this energy in a positive manner based on his comments via the team's website.
"It's real, everything counts, the regular season, and this is all new for me being a rookie, so I'm definitely excited. But again, you kind of have to funnel that excitement into something productive. And for me, I try to push that into the energy and the experience of the day-to-day, of going out and practicing and giving my all –in the meeting room, in the practice room, the film room and all that, and kind of harnessing that energy and (making it productive). Especially this far out, that's all you can do for it. It's definitely exciting, for sure. But there's still a long way to go, a lot of preparation from our side. So that's really where the focus is right now."- Bryce Young via Panthers.com
Young has the weight of the world on his shoulders and a huge bullseye on his back. However, the rookie boasts the composure normally associated with a seasoned professional, which is a solid foundation from which to build a fruitful campaign.