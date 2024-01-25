Panthers news: Mike Vrabel, Dan Morgan, Thomas Brown and shaping roots
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers to interview Mike Vrabel
Fans were slowly concluding that the Carolina Panthers had honed in on 3-4 specific candidates to become their next head coach. Dan Quinn, Dave Canales, and Raheem Morris were brought in from outside the organization. They also allocated a second interview to defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who got the same distinction from the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons.
However, the instant influence of Dan Morgan threw a curveball into the mix.
Jeff Darlington of ESPN reported that after meeting with the Falcons on Wednesday, former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was hopping on a plane destined for Charlotte to speak with the Panthers today (Thursday). This came out of nowhere - as did the hires of Scott Fitterer and Frank Reich in previous years.
Vrabel is a highly respected head coach and a legitimate leader. Like Morgan, he was a ferocious linebacker at the peak of his powers. These traits transitioned well to the coaching ranks before things tailed off with the Titans over the last two seasons.
While some fans are skeptical about going with another retread, Vrabel is a completely different character to Reich. He's energetic, takes no prisoners, and looks to have all the qualities the Panthers desperately need to get out of their prolonged slump.
Morgan and Vrabel know each other and should hit it off. They came from the same era and likely hold the same core football principles. But the final say will go to team owner David Tepper, so nothing can be said with any guarantee until it becomes official.
Still, it's an intriguing development. One that fans should monitor closely in the hours ahead.