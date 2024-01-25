Panthers news: Mike Vrabel, Dan Morgan, Thomas Brown and shaping roots
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers' shaping roots
Dan Morgan has a lot on his plate. The Carolina Panthers won two games in 2023. They are giving up the No. 1 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears. Almost every position group needs an overhaul. There are also some established figures looking to receive lucrative contract extensions in the not-too-distant future.
Fans are split down the middle about giving him a chance and criticizing the appointment. According to Greg Auman from FOX Sports, Morgan should call on his previous experience - especially with the Seattle Seahawks - when it comes to shaping Carolina's roots for a brighter future.
"[Dan] Morgan's time in Seattle is arguably the most successful time of his career, something he might want to borrow from in helping the Panthers find a new coach. The Seahawks made the playoffs six times in his eight years there, winning 10 or more games five times and reaching two Super Bowls, winning one. Quinn was briefly a big part of that, and while Canales was never more than a position coach there, he spent 14 seasons with Pete Carroll and has much the same energy and positivity."- Greg Auman, FOX Sports
Whether this means going to a coach he knows well such as Dan Quinn or Dave Canales is up for debate. One could also point to Scott Fitterer's presence in Seattle and subsequent failure with the Panthers as a reason for pessimism regarding this potential method of doing football business.
Time will tell. But the need to hit the ground running is glaringly obvious.