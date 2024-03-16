Panthers news: Mike Williams, Jordan Fuller, free agency and Brian Burns
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from aroundthe media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines after an extremely eventful first wave of 2024 free agency for the franchise?
It certainly hasn't been dull where the Carolina Panthers are concerned since the start of free agency. General manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales have been busy putting their ambitious plans for sustained growth into action. The team's new salary-cap master Brandt Tilis made things work from a financial capacity as the franchise looks to put itself in a better position long-term.
To say Morgan's been active in pursuit of progression would be an understatement and there's been plenty for fans to debate along the way. Among the recent stories generating discussion include Brian Burns' value, two more arrivals, how Carolina's free agency is being perceived so far, and another potential weapon for quarterback Bryce Young coming in for a visit.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers sign Jordan Fuller
After releasing Vonn Bell, the Carolina Panthers were looking for help at the safety position. As has been the case with several new arrivals, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero turned to a familiar face in the hope of keeping some semblance of sustainability following several key departures.
The Panthers acquired free agent Jordan Fuller - a Super Bowl winner with the Los Angeles Rams who's worked with Evero previously. This should enable the defensive coordinator to depend upon a consistent backend partnership between the player and Xavier Woods after he opted to stick around and work under new head coach Dave Canales.
Carolina also agreed to terms with edge rusher K'Lavion Chaisson. It's a one-year deal that could be worth up to $5 million. But with five sacks in four seasons during his stint on the Jacksonville Jaguars after becoming a first-round pick, this is nothing more than a depth piece at best.