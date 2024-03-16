Panthers news: Mike Williams, Jordan Fuller, free agency and Brian Burns
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from aroundthe media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers to host Mike Williams
The Carolina Panthers traded for Diontae Johnson in a low-risk, high-reward move. It seems as if they aren't done upgrading their wide receiver room to ensure quarterback Bryce Young has more prolific weapons at his disposal in 2024.
According to Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers are scheduled to host Mike Williams for a visit next week. The former first-round pick out of Clemson was deemed surplus to requirements by the Los Angeles Chargers as they looked to get under the salary cap before the new league year began. He's coming off a torn ACL, but he's the sort of big-bodied downfield threat the Panthers are craving this offseason.
Williams would immediately become Carolina's best receiver. Unfortunately for those in power, they aren't alone in coveting the wideout.
Reports also suggest that Williams will speak to the New York Jets on Monday. One could make a strong case for this being a better destination thanks to Aaron Rodgers' pending return from injury and the talent across their roster. Pairing him with Garrett Wilson comes with limitless potential, so the Panthers might not get the chance to speak with him at all if they don't let him leave without a deal.
It's something worth monitoring at the very least. Regardless of whether Williams comes in or not, this is another sign that the Panthers are going to remain aggressive and ambitious in pursuit of better fortunes.