Panthers news: Mike Williams, Michael Gallup, Brian Burns and Donte Jackson
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers' extra competition for Mike Williams
It's not just Michael Gallup coming in for a visit this week. The Carolina Panthers are reportedly set to bring in Mike Williams on Tuesday following his release from the Los Angeles Chargers. He's from the region and has strong roots in the Carolinas. Unfortunately, general manager Dan Morgan is not the only horse in this particular race.
Williams will meet with the New York Jets on Monday. That was already known. The Panthers also learned of additional competition for the former first-round pick out of Clemson over the weekend.
According to reports, the Pittsburgh Steelers are also throwing their hat into the ring. They are looking for a new weapon in the passing game after trading Diontae Johnson to the Panthers. This could be an intriguing spot for Williams thanks to the offseason arrivals of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to significantly strengthen their quarterback room.
There's a chance Williams doesn't leave the Jets without a deal, especially considering how their roster looks primed for a postseason challenge once quarterback Aaron Rodgers returns from injury. One could argue that the Steelers are also better placed for immediate strides than the Panthers, with head coach Mike Tomlin never having a losing season since assuming command.
The Panthers have their work cut out - there's no getting away from that. But head coach Dave Canales could sell ice to the Eskimos with a passionate articulation of his ambitious plans.