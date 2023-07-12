Panthers News: Miles Sanders, Brady Christensen, playoff hopes and Bryce Young
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OL Brady Christensen's precarious position
Even though Austin Corbett looks set to miss some regular season time through injury, the Carolina Panthers are hoping others can step up and fill the void. Their offensive line made remarkable improvements under the expert guidance of James Campen, which is something those in power are hoping continues after the coach agreed to stick around.
Four of the five places on Carolina's protection look cemented, at least from the outside looking in. But according to Schuyler Callihan of Sports Illustrated, Brady Christensen's starting position could be in doubt depending on what transpires when the pads start clapping at training camp.
"It's no secret that [Brady] Christensen is need of a strong season to keep his job long-term. The Panthers were thrilled to land Chandler Zavala in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and love the idea of him playing next to his former college teammate, Ickey Ekwonu, once again. Unfortunately for Brady, he's bounced all over the place since landing in Carolina which has impacted the speed of his development. Maybe settling in at left guard and spending a full year there last season will allow him to flourish. Despite the circumstances, he's played the position, one he's rather unfamiliar with, pretty well."- Schuyler Callihan, Sports Illustrated
Christensen adjusted well to the interior last season alongside Ikem Ekwonu. It wasn't perfect, but there could be more to come with another offseason of experience in a previously unfamiliar position.
Chandler Zavala is obviously the wildcard and comes highly recommended. If the Panthers are blown away, then slotting the fourth-round pick next to his old college teammate cannot be dismissed at some stage.