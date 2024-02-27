Panthers news: Miles Sanders, Cam Newton, D.J. Moore and pressers
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines ahead of Dave Canales and Dan Morgan's media commitments?
Some influential figures within the Carolina Panthers and around the league have touched down in Indianapolis for the annual NFL Scouting Combine. This is a chance for deals to be made and to find out more about prospects of interest ahead of the 2024 draft. After a relatively quiet period, business will be picking up over the next few days with less than two weeks until the free-agent chaos commences.
While we wait for further developments, the stories accumulating column inches include Dave Canales and Dan Morgan's media commitments, D.J. Moore's desire to avoid more quarterback turmoil, Miles Sanders potentially bouncing back in 2024, and the culprits behind Can Newton's scuffle speaking out.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers power couple to speak today
General manager Dan Morgan and head coach Dave Canales have a lot of hard work ahead this offseason. The Carolina Panthers aren't being perceived in the best light around the NFL after a two-win campaign, another head coach firing, team owner David Tepper's petulance, and having to suffer the embarrassment of giving up the No. 1 overall selection to the Chicago Bears.
There appears some eagerness to restore the culture and make the Panthers a more respected football operation overall. Fans will get some clues about how Morgan and Canales will go about this when they speak to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine today.
Morgan is first up at 1.15 p.m. Eastern Time. This will be swiftly followed by Canales, who is set to take the podium at 2 p.m. Both press conferences should be available on the team's social media channels.