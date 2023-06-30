Panthers News: Miles Sanders, Jaycee Horn, Bryce Young and Marquis Haynes
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as free tickets flew off the shelves for the team's upcoming training camp in Spartanburg?
We made it to another Friday in the NFL off-season lull. But for Carolina Panthers fans, there was an added sense of excitement to close out the week with free tickets for their training camp in the stifling humidity of Spartanburg accumulated quickly once they became available on Thursday morning.
Until then, the news and rumors keep churning. Among the stories causing debate recently include Bryce Young's height representing almost no concern, Jaycee Horn's role in Ejiro Evero's defense, Miles Sanders going to bat for his fellow running backs, and Marquis Haynes Sr. being named as an early offseason standout.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Marquis Haynes Sr. named as Carolina Panthers' standout
Even though it would be a surprise if the Carolina Panthers didn't acquire another edge rusher to put opposite Brian Burns before the 2023 season, Marquis Haynes Sr. left a notable mark throughout early workouts in a bid to emerge from a core rotational piece into a starting role. Something that was recently highlighted by David Newton of ESPN, who tipped the former Ole Miss star for a potential breakout campaign.
"Nobody stood out more in Carolina's quest to find an edge rusher opposite Brian Burns than the sixth-year player. He constantly was in the face of rookie quarterback Bryce Young, who said [Marquis] Haynes has "been great." Carolina still likely will add a veteran edge rusher, but what Haynes has shown coming off a season in which he had a career-high five sacks has to make coach Frank Reich & Co. more comfortable."- David Newton, ESPN
Haynes has always produced decent numbers as a depth piece. With Ejiro Evero switching to a 3-4 base defense, it might play to his strengths even more in pursuit of prominent involvement during an important contract year.
If that proves to be the case, it represents a win-win for all parties involved. One that could even come with a lucrative extension once the upcoming campaign concludes.