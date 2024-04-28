Panthers news: Miles Sanders, Stephon Gilmore, 2024 class and UDFA frenzy
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers undrafted free agents (so far)
The college selection process doesn't stop once the 2024 NFL Draft concludes. When the rounds start diminishing, teams begin making calls to see what it might take for prospects to join as undrafted free agents. The Carolina Panthers were no different, working the phones quickly and picking up a plethora of unheralded prospects who can hopefully maximize the significant opportunity awaiting them.
According to reports from insiders and draft analysts with knowledge of various transactions, the Panthers have signed several prospects who didn't do enough to hear their names called for one reason or another. Here's the list so far with the promise of more on the way:
- QB Jack Plummer (Louisville)
- WR Sam Pinckney (Coastal Carolina)
- LB Taylor Upshaw (Arizona)
- WR Jalen Coker (Holy Cross)
- DL Popo Aumavae (Oregon)
- CB Willie Drew (Virginia State)
- OL Jeremiah Crawford (Tennessee)
- OLB Derrick McClendon II (Colorado)
- WR Devin Carter (West Virginia)
- RB Jaden Shirden (Monmouth)
- S Clayton Isbell (Coastal Carolina)
- C Andrew Raym (Oklahoma)
- K Harrison Mevis (Missouri)
Just how many of these end up making the 53-man roster remains to be seen. There are plenty of success stories of undrafted players around the league who went on to have prolific careers. Some even made the Pro Football Hall of Fame - although these are becoming increasingly rare in the modern-day game.
Dave Canales is looking for his newly acquired injection of youth to increase competition across all position groups. This, in turn, should heighten standards in terms of production both during practices and when competitive games arrive.
So many new faces take time to mesh. But with the Panthers' rookie and mandatory minicamps on the immediate horizon, the onus will be on the enthusiastic Canales and his staff to get everyone on the same page en route to potentially better fortunes under his leadership.