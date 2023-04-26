Panthers News: No. 1 pick, Will Levis, Scott Fitterer and Bryce Young's upside
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are making waves with one day remaining until those in power confirm the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?
The finishing line is officially in sight. There is one day remaining until NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell takes to the podium and announces once and for all who the Carolina Panthers will make their No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft - which has been a long time coming and puts an end to all the speculation.
This is a hugely exciting time for fans, but it's not been without drama. Among the stories causing fierce debate recently include the No. 1 pick, the Will Levis betting saga, Scott Fitterer shifting the culture, and Bryce Young's upside as a franchise-altering presence under center.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Story No. 1
Will Levis' betting surge for Carolina Panthers pick
There was concern and bemusement in equal measure when Will Levis' odds to become the No. 1 pick came in significantly on Tuesday. The former Kentucky star was +4000 (bet $100 to win $4000) on Draft Kings USA at the start of the day, but a flurry of wagers saw this tumble to +400 (bet $100 to win $400) within no more than an hour to send the rumor mill ablaze.
As it turned out, a post on Reddit indicated that Levis was reportedly telling family members that the Panthers were going to pick him at No. 1. This sparked enough money for Vegas to react accordingly, although it meant absolutely nothing to those in power.
What's more intriguing is Levis being the favorite over Will Anderson Jr. and C.J. Stroud for the Houston Texans' selection at No. 2. Something in keeping with the bizarre criticism coming the Ohio State product's way over the last week.