Panthers News: Potential fire sale, Ian Thomas, Donte Jackson and Week 6
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers at Dolphins odds for Week 6
Not even the brightest optimist within the Carolina Panthers' long-suffering fanbase is looking at their hopes with any positivity this weekend. Aside from the numerous injuries and being the NFL's only winless team through five weeks, the Miami Dolphins are an offensive juggernaut that looks more than capable of mounting a deep postseason run if everyone stays relatively free of injury.
This is reflected in the odds, which are stacked against Carolina in no uncertain terms. According to the latest projections from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 14.5-point underdogs at the Dolphins in Week 6, this can be wagered at -110 in both directions (bet $110 to win $100).
Anyone brave enough to take Carolina on the money line can get whopping odds of +700 (bet $100 to win $700). Miami is heavily favored - and rightfully so after such an impressive start - with odds of -1100 (bet $1100 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook has set the over/under at 47.5 points.
- Over 47.5 points: -106 (bet $106 to win $100)
- Under 47.5 points: -114 (bet $114 to win $100)
Anyone looking for an intriguing prop bet rather than wager on the overall outcome should take a look at rookie quarterback Bryce Young. It would be a huge shock if the Panthers weren't playing from behind in this one, which makes over 34.5 passing attempts a tempting proposition at -114 (bet $114 to win $100).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.