Panthers News: Relocation, Bryce Young, Ejiro Evero and Taylor Stallworth
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as we move closer to the most important date on the preparation period's calendar?
Good morning and happy weekend, everyone. We are officially in July, which means training camp is now on the immediate horizon for the Carolina Panthers as excitement builds for their first season under head coach Frank Reich in 2023.
Until then, the news and rumors keep coming. Among the topics causing debate recently include Bryce Young getting another comparison, Ejiro Evero's ranking among other NFL defensive coordinators, the potential of a stadium relocation, and the Panthers securing the services of a free-agent defensive lineman.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers sign Taylor Stallworth
Even though this is the NFL offseason lull, it hasn't stopped the Carolina Panthers from exploring ways to improve their roster. The team confirmed the signing of Taylor Stallworth on a one-year deal, who provides additional depth to the defensive line and is getting the opportunity to earn a spot on Frank Reich's squad throughout training camp.
The former South Carolina star has played for four teams since entering the league as an undrafted prospect in 2018. Stallworth boasts 4.5 sacks, 52 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 14 quarterback hits throughout his career, enjoying his best football working under Reich with the Indianapolis Colts in 2020.
Carolina could use more assistance on the edge rather than their 3-4 defensive front upon further examination. But this move proves that the Panthers remain relentless in their pursuit of making improvements across every position group.