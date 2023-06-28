4 Carolina Panthers players whose stock has fallen ahead of 2023 training camp
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers players have seen their stock fall ahead of what's sure to be a pivotal training camp for the franchise in 2023?
We are now less than a month away from the Carolina Panthers taking the field in Spartanburg for their annual training camp. After so many changes throughout the offseason, interest in the Wofford College event is unprecedented and only heightened further by the pending arrival of Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets for joint practices.
The competition and tempo have already been raised throughout early off-season workouts. Standards are higher, cohesion is much improved across the board, and professionals working toward the same goal cannot be anything other than positive currently.
Of course, there's nothing like the sound of pads clapping and the unbearable humidity of South Carolina in the summer to separate the men from the boys. So we'll get a much broader indication of what the Panthers might be capable of when the real action begins.
With that being said, here are four Panthers players whose stock is falling heading into training camp in the coming weeks.
Bravvion Roy - Carolina Panthers DL
One of the last remaining former Matt Rhule players, Bravvion Roy could be the odd man out without a strong training camp. Switching to a 3-4 base scheme under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero doesn't seem particularly well suited to his skill set, which bares more significance when one considers the acquisitions made by the Carolina Panthers this offseason.
It might be a straight fight between Roy, the unretired John Penisini, and gargantuan nose tackle Marquan McCall for a place on the 53-man roster. This represents yet another fascinating dynamic to watch closely throughout training camp, but the one-time Baylor man looks to have his work cut out looking at the grand scheme of things.