Panthers News: Scott Fitterer, Bryce Young, Adam Thielen and Rihanna
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers get decent offseason grade
It certainly hasn't been dull where the Carolina Panthers are concerned this offseason. Those in power set about shifting the franchise's course immediately, appointing Frank Reich as head coach and assembling one of the best staffs anywhere in the NFL for good measure.
Some intriguing free-agent signings were acquired on team-friendly deals and the Panthers also selected Bryce Young at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Therefore, it's not hard to see why there is so much optimism surrounding Carolina's chances of winning the NFC South next time.
When examining Carolina's eventful offseason, Gilbert Manzano of Sports Illustrated was impressed, giving them a B+ grade for their efforts. The writer also claimed he wouldn't be shocked to see Young lead the Panthers to a divisional crown as a rookie if everything clicks into place immediately.
"There are concerns with Young because he lacks ideal size for the position (5'11" and 194 pounds), but the Panthers deserve plenty of credit for quickly forming a quality roster to allow him to find his footing during his rookie year. But Carolina will need [Jonathan] Mingo to make an immediate impact as a versatile 6'1" playmaker, or this unit will be hurting for a downfield threat. With a surging defense and a quality staff led by new coach Frank Reich, don’t be surprised if Young leads the Panthers to a division title in his first season."- Gilbert Manzano, Sports Illustrated
The signs are positive. But that will count for nothing if things don't come together effectively throughout offseason workouts ahead of Carolina's opener at the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.