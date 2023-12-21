Panthers News: Scott Fitterer, Bryce Young, Eddy Pineiro and sickness
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as preparations continue for Week 16 against the Green Bay Packers?
Players and coaches returned to the practice field on Wednesday as preparations began for their Week 16 home clash against the Green Bay Packers. Confidence has increased following a hard-fought win over the Atlanta Falcons. Whether they can put this to good use given how things have gone overall this season is another matter.
The Packers are going through some complications, but they haven't given up hope of attaining a wildcard spot as yet. Before then, the stories accumulating column inches include sickness descends on the roster, Eddy Pineiro's distinction, Scott Fitterer's future, and Bryce Young putting his mobility to good use.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Sickness surrounds Carolina Panthers injury report
Just when it looked like the Carolina Panthers might be healthier than they've been all season down the stretch, another wrench was thrown into their plans. The team is currently dealing with numerous sicknesses. Just the latest in a series of concerns worth monitoring for a team looking to attain their third victory of the campaign.
Here is Wednesday's full injury report via Sports Illustrated.
Did Not Practice:
- OLB Brian Burns (illness)
- OLB Yetur Gross-Matos (knee)
- OLB Marquis Haynes Sr. (illness/back)
- OT Taylor Moton (knee/rest)
- CB Troy Hill (rest)
Limited Participant:
- WR Adam Thielen (rest)
- TE Tommy Tremble (illness)
- S Sam Franklin Jr. (quad)
- OT David Sharpe (illness)
- TE Ian Thomas (ankle)
- S Xavier Woods (illness)
- LB Claudin Cherelus (knee)
Full Participant:
- TE Stephen Sullivan (shoulder)
Hopefully, those suffering from what's probably the same sickness bug can get over it in the coming days. The Panthers are also erring on the side of caution with veteran guys, which is the sensible approach at this stage of the season.