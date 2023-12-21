Panthers News: Scott Fitterer, Bryce Young, Eddy Pineiro and sickness
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers using Bryce Young's mobility
Bryce Young got a much-needed confidence boost with some late-game heroics from the rookie quarterback in Week 15. He was nothing short of clutch over the final drive, keeping everyone composed and doing enough to ensure the Carolina Panthers got one over on their NFC South division rivals in the pouring rain.
Sunday's game also provided glimpses of Young's impressive mobility. The No. 1 overall selection put together some impressive runs and navigated the pocket well in difficult circumstances. Something that's becoming more prevalent in his game over recent weeks.
When asked about the sneaky athleticism, Young said his previous basketball experience is carrying over to a certain degree. However, the signal-caller acknowledged the need to improve his sliding based on comments via Carolina's website.
"I'd like to think there's some carryover that helps me justify playing basketball when I can. But yeah, I think there's some carryover. I don't think it's a whole lot better. I feel like I've taken some baby steps; definitely better than college, but I wouldn't put myself as a star student yet. We're growing, a work in progress."- Bryce Young via Panthers.com
Young is coming along gradually. There is a lot of hard work ahead this offseason. But those who've already written him off as a bust could look foolish when it's all said and done.