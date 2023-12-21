Panthers News: Scott Fitterer, Bryce Young, Eddy Pineiro and sickness
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers GM Scott Fitterer's future
Frank Reich is gone. What David Tepper ended up doing with general manager Scott Fitterer is the biggest talking point among fans. Something that could legitimately go either way looking at how poorly the roster was constructed under his leadership.
According to Joe Person of The Athletic, there have been no guarantees given to Fitterer about his future beyond the current campaign. Many around the league don't expect him to survive Tepper's wrath when the time comes - the start of a complete reset and a more traditional way of molding a contender, perhaps?
"When the Carolina Panthers owner fired coach Frank Reich on Nov. 27, he didn’t address the future of GM Scott Fitterer, hired in January 2021 to succeed Marty Hurney. Fitterer has received no reassurances about his future with the team, according to a source briefed on the situation. The former Seattle Seahawks scout and assistant GM is well liked across the NFL and arrived in Charlotte with the reputation as a consensus builder. But personnel executives have panned the Panthers’ current roster and most in league circles don’t expect Fitterer to survive."- Joe Person, The Athletic
Not all Fitterer's moves have been bad. He's hit some home runs. He's missed on some big-money signings. But his bold claims of not picking in the top 10 again and contending for the playoffs in 2023 could come back to haunt the front office leader when the time for evaluations begins.