Panthers News: Shaq Leonard, elevations, Week 12 and Donte Jackson
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines ahead of the team's game at the Tennessee Ttans this afternoon?
Another game day arrives for the Carolina Panthers. Despite being without some key men once again through injury and languishing at 1-9 in the standings, there is some optimism for a strong showing at the very least during their trip to take on the Tennessee Titans.
Whether that comes with a positive result remains to be seen. Ahead of this afternoon's contest, the stories causing debate include the possibility of singing Shaq Leonard, cornerback Donte Jackson coming in for praise, roster elevations, and everything you need to know ahead of Week 12.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers elevate two players in Week 12
Jaycee Horn and C.J. Henderson were downgraded to out after initially being listed as doubtful for Week 12. The Carolina Panthers made two corresponding moves on Saturday, elevating cornerback Lamar Jackson and defensive lineman Chris Wormley, who could see some action depending on how much they've picked up coordinator Ejiro Evero's defensive concepts.
While Horn and Henderson will be missed, the defense has coped well with almost every injury complication this season. Hopefully, the same can happen again versus the Tennessee Titans in pursuit of making things extremely uncomfortable for rookie quarterback Will Levis.
Easier said than done, obviously. But the Panthers must show some fight after another difficult week for the organization.