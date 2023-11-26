Panthers News: Shaq Leonard, elevations, Week 12 and Donte Jackson
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers CB Donte Jackson praised
As previously stated, the Carolina Panthers remain under-strength in the secondary as Jaycee Horn and C.J. Henderson sit out once again. Ejiro Evero will just have to play the hand he's been dealt, which also piles additional pressure on Donte Jackson to step up.
Jackson's been playing relatively well in recent weeks aside from an indifferent outing against the Dallas Cowboys. Something that was highlighted by head coach Frank Reich via the team's website in the hope it can raise the confidence needed for another strong performance in Week 12.
"He's been a consistent playmaker. Been very good in coverage, very, very good all around in the run game. He's been a consistent player, a consistent winning player over there. Really is holding things down. Have a lot of trust and confidence in Donte and the way he's playing, I think he brings the confidence in the swagger back there to the back end."- Frank Reich via Panthers.com
There is a lot riding on the final few games for Jackson. Unless he finishes the campaign on a positive note, there's a good chance the former second-round pick out of LSU becomes a salary-cap candidate with more than $10 million in savings attached to a post-June 1 designation.
That's for the future. For now, Jackson must show his mettle against the Tennesse Titans and All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.