Panthers News: Shaq Thompson, Donte Jackson, Baker Mayfield, Brock Bowers and OTAs
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as players and coaches return to the facility for the second stage of OTAs later today?
After a long Memorial Day weekend to rest and reflect, the Carolina Panthers get back down to business for the second phase of OTAs today (Wednesday) as preparations for the 2023 season continue. With mandatory minicamp on the immediate horizon, the time to impress has arrived for those looking to carve out their own path.
Among the stories causing debate recently include what to expect at OTAs this week, two Panthers players were slammed as overrated in a recent feature, Carolina's strange link to a generational 2024 NFL Draft prospect, and former quarterback Baker Mayfield draws ridicule after another practice video surfaces.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
What to expect from Carolina Panthers OTAs phase 2
Last week's organized team activities were something of a bedding-in period with rookies and veterans coming together for the first time. Now that everyone has familiarized themselves with each other and the demands of coaches, expect the standard to increase in the coming days.
The Carolina Panthers know this will be a gradual process heading into the team's training camp at Wofford College. However, expect to see a raised tempo during this portion of OTAs as players look to firmly establish themselves.
After these sessions, the final stage of OTAs takes place from June 6-8. This will be followed by a mandatory minicamp from June 13-15, which are the final collective practices before everyone begins preparing for the sweltering humidity of Spartanburg.