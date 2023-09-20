Panthers News: Shaq Thompson, Frank Reich, Derrick Brown and Bryce Young
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team continues to examine the wreckage of their 0-2 start to the 2023 season?
Everything seems to be against the Carolina Panthers currently. The team is struggling offensively, already two games behind their NFC South rivals, and numerous influential figures are out for an extended period of time through injury.
The only way is up, as they say. Until then, the stories causing debate recently include Derrick Brown's altercation, Shaq Thompson's message, Bryce Young's play restriction, and Frank Reich's move forward.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers DL Derrick Brown's altercation
Things didn't go according to plan with the national spotlight glaring on Monday night. The Carolina Panthers once again failed to generate any real momentum on offense, which negated a pretty decent defensive display from a group that more than held their own despite missing stud cornerback Jaycee Horn.
Getting smacked in the mouth on home soil isn't a good look. And it's clear defensive lineman Derrick Brown didn't take New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas looking to enter Carolina's locker room too well post-game.
A video surfaced on social media of Brown and Thomas almost coming to blows before it was broken up. The wideout is a braver man than most if he genuinely fancied his chances of besting the former Auburn star in a fist-fight.
This was just handbags at ten paces looking at the video. However, it's nice to know there is at least one dog remaining on the Panthers roster.