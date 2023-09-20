Panthers News: Shaq Thompson, Frank Reich, Derrick Brown and Bryce Young
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers' conundrum with Bryce Young
The Carolina Panthers have found life extremely difficult to find the right cohesion on offense. Whether it's the play-calling or a lack of talent, something isn't clicking, and quarterback Bryce Young is suffering as a result.
Young cut a frustrated figure once again in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints. When the windows open up he's accurate, but they have been few and far between over the first fortnight of his professional career.
David Newton of ESPN also highlighted Carolina's conundrum with Young and converting third-and-shorts. Something that saw veteran Andy Dalton come into the mix in an attempt to throw off the Saints' defense on Monday night.
"What to do on third-and-short. The Panthers can't use the quarterback sneak because Young (5-foot-10, 204 pounds) just isn't big enough to make that work. Plus, he doesn't have experience at it. So Carolina had to bring in backup quarterback Andy Dalton on those plays. The first time there was a false start. The second time Dalton pitched to running back Miles Sanders for a first down. But this could be an issue moving forward."- David Newton, ESPN
Young's height was a big topic pre-draft and clearly played a role in Frank Rech's decision to put Dalton into the game. But again, this was a bad look and one that doesn't indicate the greatest level of confidence in the No. 1 overall selection to get the job done.