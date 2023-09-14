Panthers News: Tarik Cohen, Jaycee Horn, Brady Christensen and Bryce Young
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers CB Jaycee Horn's prognosis
After reports surfaced about Jaycee Horn potentially missing multiple weeks with a hamstring issue suffered in Week 1 at the Atlanta Falcons, speculation mounted about the complication's actual severity. Frank Reich clarified everything to a certain extent on Wednesday, and the news wasn't good.
The head coach confirmed that Horn's hamstring issue was serious. Perhaps more so than most initially thought - something that could result in possible surgery and a trip to injured/reserve once again for the one-time South Carolina standout.
This is devastating news for the Carolina Panthers and their chances of shining under Reich in 2023. Horn is the team's best cover cornerback by a considerable margin and his absence piles additional pressure on the likes of C.J. Henderson, who has proven incapable of guarding elite-caliber wide receivers throughout his NFL career.
Carolina also has Troy Hill, Donte Jackson, and Jeremy Chinn filling the big nickel role. But nobody compares to the talent Horn brings to the table when it's all said and done.
What comes next for Horn is unclear. The injury-prone tag is being labeled by some sections of the fanbase, which is unfortunate but understandable when one considers how much time he's missed since joining the Panthers as the No. 8 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft.
If Horn ends up on season-ending injured/reserve, those in power have a big decision to make regarding his fifth-year option.