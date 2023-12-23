Panthers News: Tee Higgins, Nick Thurman, 2020 redraft and injuries
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with one day remaining until their Week 16 game against the Green Bay Packers?
The Carolina Panthers managed to send their fans home with some extra festive cheer last year thanks to a Christmas Eve demolition of the Detroit Lions. Hopes are high that the same accomplishment can be attained by another interim head coach this weekend when Chris Tabor leads his team onto the Bank of America Stadium turf to take on the Green Bay Packers tomorrow afternoon.
Until then, the stories causing conversation include a 2020 redraft that sees the Panthers take a quarterback, Nick Thurman maximizing opportunities, another writer predicts a bold bid for wide receiver Tee Higgins and a few injury concerns ahead of Sunday's penultimate home clash of the campaign.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers list three as questionable for Week 16
After dealing with some severe injury complications throughout the season, the Carolina Panthers have been relatively healthy of late. This bears more significance on the defensive side of things, which has resulted in Ejiro Evero's unit putting together some outstanding performances to boost the coordinator's head coaching credentials.
Three players are listed as questionable for Week 16 against the Green Bay Packers. The illness going through the camp seems to have dissipated. This means stud edge rusher Brian Burns is all systems go for the contest.
Sam Franklin Jr. (quad), Ian Thomas (ankle), and Claudin Cherelus (knee) are the trio in question. It remains to be seen whether they'll be able to feature as the Panthers look for their second consecutive victory and third overall in 2023.