Panthers News: Tee Higgins, Nick Thurman, 2020 redraft and injuries
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers getting more from Nick Thurman
One of the most surprising elements to the Carolina Panthers' impressive campaign defensively was a late addition to the ranks who's had to fight for everything. Nick Thurman came into the organization with a huge chip on his shoulder after being cast aside. Thankfully, he's put that to good use with increased urgency.
Thurman's production in recent weeks has been especially pleasing. Maximizing every opportunity was the goal - a mindset he continues to display to this day in pursuit of avoiding any complacency based on comments via the team's website.
"When I originally made the team, you know, I wasn't comfortable until it was 4 or 5 o'clock, you know what I'm saying? I've been through the business before. I've been cut late. I've been on the bubble. So I wasn't comfortable until the day was over. And even then, business is still being conducted, so I wasn't necessarily comfortable. And I feel like that's what keeps me safe, you know what I'm saying? I'm always trying to like work. I'm always trying to think about the next goal or the next thing I need to accomplish. So right now it feels good, getting all the recognition and stuff, but at the same time, I'm trying to keep working, I'm trying to just stay humble in the good and the bad."- Nick Thurman via Panthers.com
Thurman's become an integral part of Carolina's game plan on the defensive front. Derrick Brown gets the majority of praise - which he richly deserves after an outstanding season - but Thurman looks well on course for a new deal once 2023 concludes if he maintains these performance levels over the Panthers' next three games.