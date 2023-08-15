Panthers News: Terrace Marshall, Bryce Young, Taylor Moton and Frank Reich
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team continues preparations for Friday night's preseason game at the New York Giants?
The Carolina Panthers are looking to give a better account of themselves in Preseason Week 2. But the team's primary concern right now centers on one of their rising playmakers who could be set for an unwanted spell on the sidelines depending on what the team's extensive tests reveal.
That said, among the stories causing debate include Terrace Marshall Jr.s injury latest, Taylor Moton's high standards, Frank Reich on finding the right balance, and the Panthers winning big with Bryce Young.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers wait on Terrace Marshall Jr. news
There was concern during Monday's practice when wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. got carted off the field in Charlotte. It was later reported that the former second-round selection had tweaked his back, getting an X-ray before a scan late last night.
Nothing has been confirmed one way or another since and head coach Frank Reich was also awaiting news when asked following the session. But losing Marshall for any length of time would be disastrous when one considers how much the Carolina Panthers are counting on the player to take a significant leap forward entering Year 3 of his professional career.
There are some questions surrounding Carolina's pass-catchers following D.J. Moore's departure to land the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. Hopefully, we'll get some positive news about Marshall's status sometime today.