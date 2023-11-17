Panthers News: Thomas Brown, Brian Burns, Jaycee Horn and Chris Tabor
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as preparations gather pace for their Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys?
Shockwaves are still reverberating from within the Carolina Panthers after head coach Frank Reich took back play-calling responsibilities from offensive coordinator Thomas Brown. Many see this as one last-ditch attempt to save his job and if he is going out, then the figurehead wants to do it in complete control.
We'll see how things play out this weekend versus a red-hot Dallas Cowboys team. Until then, the stories causing debate include Thomas Brown taking the high road, support for Jaycee Horn, Brian Burns' status, and Chris Tabor discussing the failed 59-yard kick from Eddy Pineiro at the Chicago Bears.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers were right to go for a long kick
When Eddy Pineiro shrugged his shoulders with that "I told you so" look after missing a 59-yard field goal at the Chicago Bears, many questioned head coach Frank Reich's decision to take the game out of quarterback Bryce Young's hands. But according to special teams coordinator Chris Tabor, he was fully on board with the call despite the notoriously difficult environment based on comments via USA Today Sports.
"I think Coach made the right call. I know we can talk about it at length. It’s the call, you made it, went out there and obviously we didn’t make it. Got a lot of confidence in Eddy [Piñeiro]. Seen him hit those kicks. Wind was at his back."- Chris Tabor via USA Today Sports
Whether it was the analytics, a lack of trust in his offense, or a combination of both, Pineiro couldn't get the job done. Something that piled more pressure on Reich and his hopes of surviving the season.