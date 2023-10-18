Panthers News: Thomas Brown, Bryce Young, Jerry Jeudy and power rankings
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers touted for Jerry Jeudy trade
Now that the Carolina Panthers have a new play-caller in place, attention might turn to finding quarterback Bryce Young the upgrades he needs to excel. Although waiting until the 2024 offseason remains a realistic avenue, desperation might see those in power make another daring trade before the deadline if the right opportunity comes along.
One name that's been constantly linked with Carolina over the last fortnight is Jerry Jeudy. Nothing concrete has emerged, but there is a sense that the Denver Broncos could look to recoup assets given their vast underachievement through six weeks under head coach Sean Payton.
This was a topic discussed by Jeff Howe of The Athletic, who thought a third and sixth-round pick would get the deal for Jeudy done. And given the Broncos picked up his fifth-year option, Carolina would get a good look at the wideout before deciding on the next step.
"The Panthers need to get Bryce Young more help, especially at receiver. While the Broncos have rebuffed trade offers short of first-round picks in the past for Jeudy, time isn’t exactly on their side here, and Jeudy doesn’t have the trade value they’ve been seeking. He’s on the books for about $13 million for his fifth-year option in 2024, and the Broncos need to recalibrate the books while determining their future at quarterback. It just hasn’t worked out for Jeudy in Denver, whether it’s due to injuries, QB play or coaching, so he’d probably welcome a fresh start. The Panthers would hope to reinvigorate a 24-year-old who was once billed as a no-doubt NFL star."- Jeff Howe, The Athletic
It would be a bombshell if the Panthers went down the incomings route rather than sell off an established star or two. But general manager Scott Fitterer's personnel choices are coming under the microscope, which might just lead to drastic action if David Tepper puts the pressure on.