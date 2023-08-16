Panthers News: Thomas Brown, Frank Reich, D.J. Chark and Bryce Young
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as the team gears up for their trip to the Big Apple for Preseason Week 2?
It was probably a relief for the Carolina Panthers to get back onto the practice field this week after their humbling shutout loss against the New York Jets. Harsh words were said and the players were itching to put things right, which begins at the New York Giants on Friday night and beyond.
Until then, among the stories generating column inches include Thomas Brown's working relationships, head coach Frank Reich remaining resolute, Bryce Young's savvy qualities, and D.J. Chark's playing preferences.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers WR D.J. Chark's preferences
Much was made about the hot weather playing a part in the Carolina Panthers' subpar performance on Saturday. Having a 4 p.m. start in the middle of August wasn't the wisest move, but television money comes before anything else where the NFL is concerned.
While it wasn't ideal, it was the same for everybody. When asked about what he'd prefer, wide receiver D.J. Chark stated via the team's website that there is no contest between hot and cold weather games.
"I can condition myself for the sweat and the fatigue; it's hard to condition myself for numb fingers. You know, I can't feel my hands. I can't feel my toes. And I'm from the South, so I've been in the heat, sweating, and running in shoes all squishy my whole life."- D.J. Chark via Panthers.com
Chark looked good in Tuesday's practice, catching another notable highlight from Bryce Young to continue their ongoing rapport. Something that the Panthers are banking on during the regular season with Terrace Marshall Jr.'s status up in the air currently.