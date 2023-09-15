Panthers News: Thomas Brown, Jaycee Horn, Tarik Cohen and Brian Burns
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines with few short days remaining until their Monday Night Football clash with the New Orleans Saints?
Time is ticking toward the Carolina Panthers taking the field at Bank of America Stadium for their only Monday Night Football appearance of the 2023 season. It's been a long time since the franchise held a contest of this magnitude, but the only thing Frank Reich and his players should be focusing on is trying to attain an important victory following their Week 1 loss at the Atlanta Falcons.
The New Orleans Saints aren't the force of old, but they won't be an easy out either. Until then, the stories causing conversation include Thomas Brown's mindset, Tarik Cohen's personal connection, Ejiro Evero on Jaycee Horn's injury, and contract talks potentially coming to a halt between the Panthers and Brian Burns.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers OC Thomas Brown's mindset
The Carolina Panthers offense has come in for some criticism - and rightfully so - after their disappointing showing at the Atlanta Falcons. If the same occurs in Week 2 with the NFL world watching, it won't take long for serious doubts to emerge.
One of the primary factors behind their demise was a lack of vertical threat. Speedster D.J. Chark is hoping to take the field against the New Orleans Saints, but offensive coordinator Thomas Brown is looking for more deep threats regardless based on his presser comments via Sports Illustrated.
"I believe it was two attempts down the field over twenty yards. We'll always have scheme plays when it comes to early downs but as you mentioned, shot plays. I thought we moved the ball effectively. I thought it was more about us cleaning up those mistakes and getting back to our bread and butter."- Thomas Brown via Sports Illustrated
Just what this team's bread and butter is remains to be seen. We didn't get a good look at schematics during the preseason and with more questions than answers after opening day, Monday night represents another journey into the unknown.