Panthers News: Thomas Brown, Jaycee Horn, Tarik Cohen and Brian Burns
Examining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers DC Ejiro Evero on life without Jaycee Horn
It's been a difficult week for the Carolina Panthers following their Week 1 loss. Starting left guard Brady Christensen went to season-ending injured/reserve with a bicep tear and there's just no telling how much time stud cornerback Jaycee Horn is going to miss based on Frank Reich's bleak prognosis during Wednesday's presser.
The NFL is always next-man-up and injuries are currently widespread around the league. For defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, it's a case of making the best out of a bad situation until the former first-round selection is ready to return from his hamstring complication.
When discussing Horn and what comes next, Evero was evidently disappointed based on his comments via Sports Illustrated. However, the future head coach has full confidence in those lower down the pecking order to make bigger contributions.
"It's a tough deal, obviously. But we feel really good about our corner situation right now. We've got a lot of guys who have got a lot of experience in this league and have played at a high level. We'll sort through exactly who's going to be playing and what roles, but we feel good about whoever is out there."- Ejiro Evero via Sports Illustrated
The Panthers signed Sam Webb off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad to bolster the cornerback ranks in Horn's absence. But the onus falls squarely on the likes of C.J. Henderson and Troy Hill to maximize increased reps against a gifted New Orleans Saints passing attack that features Michael Thomas and Chris Olave.