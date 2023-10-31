Panthers News: Trade deadline, Frank Reich, Bryce Young and Week 9
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines as speculation continues to mount before today's 2023 trade deadline?
The Carolina Panthers are still basking in the glory of their first victory versus the Houston Texans. But for some within the building, a frantic few hours await heading into this afternoon's trade deadline.
Speculation is running wild about which players might be moved, which could go either way given the Panthers are still at 1-6 and staring down another losing season unless something dramatic changes. Until then, the stories causing debate include listening to trade offers, Bryce Young's mindset, Frank Reich on trade speculation, and Carolina being tabbed as underdogs for their upcoming home clash against the Indianapolis Colts.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers vs. Colts odds for Week 9
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers are 3.0-point underdogs at home to the Colts in Week 9.
- Carolina +3.0 points: -118 (bet $118 to win $100)
- Indianapolis -3.0 points: -104 (bet $104 to win $100)
Anyone wishing to wager the Panthers' money line can get them at +140 (bet $100 to win $140). The Colts are favored to bounce back from their loss against the New Orleans Saints last time out with odds of -154 (bet $154 to win $100).
FanDuel Sportsbook has set the over/under at 44.5 points.
- Over 44.5 points: -112 (bet $112 to win $100)
- Under 44.5 points: -108 (bet $108 to win $100)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.