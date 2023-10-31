Panthers News: Trade deadline, Frank Reich, Bryce Young and Week 9
Delving deeper into the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers HC Frank Reich on trade talk
Rumors have been swirling for weeks about what the Carolina Panthers might do at the 2023 trade deadline. Nothing firm has been confirmed one way or another, although there is still time for that to change before this afternoon's 4 p.m. cut-off point around the league.
The Panthers are reportedly more likely to sell rather than bring anyone else into the franchise with just one win in seven to show for their efforts. But when discussing the prospect of trades in or out, Frank Reich stated there had been discussions with general manager Scott Fitterer without him being too heavily involved right now according to comments via USA Today Sports.
"I had a brief conversation with Scott within the last 24 hours of just some phone calls that he was takin’. I actually plan on sittin’ down with him this afternoon some time to see if anything else has come up. Again, I was just focused on Houston. So, I don’t know. I’ve learned in these situations—trust the GM. He’s leadin’ that process. He’ll do a great job. He’ll pull me in when needed. We’ll have some conversations later today to see if anything’s come up in the last 24 hours that’s worth talkin’ about. And sometimes it does and sometimes things fizzle out. So, we’ll see how it all plays out."- Frank Reich via USA Today Sports
These types of things are always fast-moving. When or if something becomes concrete, Reich will be informed and asked about his opinion, but it seems as if Fitterer is taking the lead until then.
Watch this space…