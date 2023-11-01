Panthers News: Trade deadline, Ikem Ekwonu, Brian Burns and power rankings
Exaining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Which Carolina Panthers news stories are hitting the headlines after a surprisingly quiet trade deadline day for the organization?
After weeks of speculation about which players might be on the move before the 2023 trade deadline, there was no activity whatsoever where the Carolina Panthers were concerned. This was surprising to many, although there were some mitigating factors not necessarily all their own doing involved in the equation.
And just like that, players linked with moves can breathe a sigh of relief and turn their attention to Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts. Until then, the stories causing conversation include Brian Burns' future, Carolina moving up in ESPN's power rankings, why the Panthers didn't make a move before the trade deadline, and Ikem Ekwonu's struggles examined.
Let's delve into each topic in more detail.
Carolina Panthers move up in ESPN's power rankings
It was only one win. But there is now hope that the Carolina Panthers can begin their resurgence following the bye. Things looked a lot more efficient during their triumph over the Houston Texans - especially on offense - and Frank Reich's men do have some winnable games upcoming over their next 10 before their regular season commitments conclude.
Much of this will be dependent on quarterback Bryce Young's growth. After ESPN's power rankings moved the Panthers up one position to No. 31, beat writer David Newton highlighted that the former Alabama star is starting to look as advertised thanks to some impressive development.
"Rookie Bryce Young hasn't had many reasons to celebrate this season. But on Sunday he notched his first career win, and Carolina's first win of the season. But it was what he did on the winning drive that showed his growth. He was 5-for-6 for 50 yards, including a fourth-down completion to Adam Thielen. He also had a 7-yard scramble. He helped Carolina overcome a fourth-quarter deficit for a win for the first time since 2018 against the Eagles when Cam Newton helped erase a 17-0 deficit. Young's decision-making and processing on the drive were as elite as advertised when Carolina picked him No. 1 overall."- David Newton, ESPN
If Young continues to show out and the Panthers pick up a few more wins, all hope is not lost. And who knows, they might be able to salvage some semblance of respectability from the 2023 campaign after all.