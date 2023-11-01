Panthers News: Trade deadline, Ikem Ekwonu, Brian Burns and power rankings
Exaining the latest Carolina Panthers news and rumors from around the media.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers lack of trade activity
As previously stated, it was somewhat surprising to see the Carolina Panthers hold firm at the 2023 trade deadline. This seemed like a good time to stake stock and potentially recoup some draft capital, although some sections of the fanbase were eager for those in power to make another daring raid to get quarterback Bryce Young some additional assistance in the passing game.
Neither materialized, which was an obvious frustration for many judging by the reactions on social media. But when discussing the topic, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated hinted via USA Today Sports that their lack of activity might have had something to do with a surplus of buyers compared to recent years.
"Silence from New England, Carolina and Denver reflects, to me, a very short supply of buyers this year. I’ll dig this week into why it played out that way, because there were opportunities out there for teams that wanted to take a swing or two. In the end, there simply wasn’t a great appetite on the part of contenders to pick up the bat."- Albert Breer via USA Today Sports
The Panthers fielded plenty of calls without anything concrete emerging according to Joe Person of The Athletic. They weren't going to give players away - especially with their current injury complications - so sticking with what they have and hoping for improved performance levels was a sensible course of action.
And besides, it's not like the Panthers are rich when it comes to tradable assets, in any case.